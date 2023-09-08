They’re an elite police unit deployed whenever local waters become a crime scene.
Target 12 Investigator Tim White gets exclusive access to this specialized state police dive team Monday on 12 News at 5.
by: Shaun Towne
Posted:
Updated:
They’re an elite police unit deployed whenever local waters become a crime scene.
Target 12 Investigator Tim White gets exclusive access to this specialized state police dive team Monday on 12 News at 5.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now