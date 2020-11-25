Tune In: The Mafia Tapes, The War on Alzheimer’s specials to air on Thanksgiving

12 on 12 Digital Originals: The Mafia Tapes & The War on Alzheimer's will be aired in full on FOX Providence on Thanksgiving Day

If you haven’t checked out our 12 on 12 Digital Originals The Mafia Tapes and The War on Alzheimer’s – you’ll have the opportunity to do so on Thanksgiving day.

The two specials will air back-to-back starting at noon Thursday on Fox Providence.

Or, you can watch them anytime right here on WPRI.com.

The Mafia Tapes

Oct. 29, 1989: A secret recording captured inside a Massachusetts home changed organized crime forever. Four members of the Patriarca crime family took the oath of secrecy to join the crime family. Little did they know that the FBI was secretly recording the whole thing. Target 12 Investigator Tim White goes in-depth on this incredible moment in mob history, 30 years to the day of the now infamous mob induction ceremony. An FBI agent assigned to the case speaks publicly for the first time, and we reveal what happened to the four men who swore a secret oath to the mob.

The War on Alzheimer’s

The War on Alzheimer’s is a battle being waged on several fronts. Millions of Americans are living with it, fifty-four thousand Rhode Islanders are caring for someone with this memory robbing disease, and the medical and research community is on the verge of breakthroughs.