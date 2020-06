EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on Newsmakers: state Sen. Harold Metts, D-Providence. Metts weighs in on the chances of his push to remove "and Providence Plantations" from the state's name, an idea that was rejected by voters 10 years ago. He also discusses his bill that would examine overhauling the controversial Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, and his perspective on the protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.