Tonight at 5: COVID Long Haulers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than a year, doctors have been trying to get answers about the virus that causes COVID-19, but now they’re also trying to figure out why some people have persisting symptoms even though they’re no longer infected.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes even people who did not previously have COVID-19 symptoms in the days, or even weeks after they were infected, can have post-COVID conditions, which “can have different types and combinations of health problems for different lengths of time.”

Patients with these persisting symptoms are sometimes referred to as “long haulers,” and report having a variety of health problems that may be new, returning, or ongoing four weeks or more since their initial COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Jennie Johnson, the Associate Medical Director of the Immunology and Infectious Disease Center at The Miriam Hospital, says the profile of who long COVID affects is widespread and “seems to be indiscriminate.”

Amanda Martin, 30, spoke to 12 News reporter Alexandra Leslie about how they’re still dealing with post-COVID conditions following two infections last spring and winter.

“I’ve got a whole list of all the things in the bottom of my notebook that I don’t have,” Martin said.

“We are crossing everything out it couldn’t be, and really trying to hone in what exactly is long COVID, because that is what my doctor has called it,” they continued.

Tonight at 5 – Alexandra Leslie dives deeper into the many unknowns of long COVID, and how patients and doctors are desperately searching for answers.

