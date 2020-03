From the smallest state to our nation’s capital, a native Rhode Islander is now running the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In an Eyewitness News exclusive, Caroline Goggin takes you to Washington for a one-on-one with Peter Gaynor encompassing his days working in Rhode Island to what it’s like now in D.C.

Go Inside FEMA Thursday on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.