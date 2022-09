It’s been more than four months since a Warwick woman vanished without a trace.

Detectives found her car abandoned in a parking lot and her dog wandering alone near a local park.

Now, 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian is taking an in-depth look at Charlotte Lester’s mysterious disappearance. She takes a look at where the investigation stands and speaks with a family friend who’s determined to get answers.

Watch “The Search for Charlotte Lester” Monday on 12 News at 5.