EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, NBC 10, ABC 6, and Rhode Island PBS bring you "It's OK Not to Be OK." This first-of-its-kind special shares stories of Rhode Islanders who are not only dealing with either mental health or substance abuse issues but were able to find help through statewide programs.

These members of the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association have partnered together with state officials to bring you this new, unprecedented mental health awareness campaign.