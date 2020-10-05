New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV

On Air
Posted: / Updated:
WPRI 12 & FOX Providence: Official Stations of the New England Patriots

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Monday night showdown after positive coronavirus tests led to the game being postponed.

THE GAME’S ON 12: Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on CBS/WPRI 12

PROGRAMMING NOTES:

  • Wheel of Fortune will move to myRITV – 7 p.m. (same time)
  • Jeopardy! will move to myRITV – 7:30 p.m. (same time)
  • The Rhode Island Lottery drawing will move to The CW Providence – 7:29 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Patriots QB Cam Newton was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

Both teams underwent testing on Saturday and Sunday and no new positives were found, according to the NFL. The teams were also set to undergo another round of testing Monday morning.

New England Nation: In-Depth Patriots Coverage »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

CW Top Stories

Don't Miss on The CW Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour