The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Monday night showdown after positive coronavirus tests led to the game being postponed.

THE GAME’S ON 12: Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on CBS/WPRI 12

PROGRAMMING NOTES:

Wheel of Fortune will move to myRITV – 7 p.m. (same time)

Jeopardy! will move to myRITV – 7:30 p.m. (same time)

The Rhode Island Lottery drawing will move to The CW Providence – 7:29 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Patriots QB Cam Newton was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

Both teams underwent testing on Saturday and Sunday and no new positives were found, according to the NFL. The teams were also set to undergo another round of testing Monday morning.