It’s a cold case that’s haunted investigators for decades.

In 1986, a Cranston wife and mother was found strangled inside her own home.

Her husband, initially named a prime suspect in her murder, is speaking out for the first time in years.

In this week’s Cold Case Cards, why detectives believe they now have the evidence to crack this 34-year-old case.

Watch “The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Donna Fisher?” Friday on 12 News Now at 5.