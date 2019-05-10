The Cold Case Cards: Who killed Andrew Coit?

It’s an unimaginable tragedy that’s gone unsolved for more than a decade.

Andrew Coit was at a roadside memorial in West Warwick, mourning the loss of a friend who had just died in a car crash hours earlier.

While he strummed his guitar in front of the memorial, the soon-to-be father was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

More than 12 years later, Eyewitness News anchor Steve Nielsen speaks with his family, who remains hopeful his killer will be brought to justice, and the investigators still working to solve the case.

Who killed Andrew Coit?