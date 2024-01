A police officer who spent 40 years serving and protecting the people of Providence is getting ready to retire.

But before he hangs up his badge, he sits down with Target 12’s Tim White.

With a career dedicated to fighting crime, he’s seen it all — from being on the front lines of one of the city’s most dramatic shootouts to stopping an attempted mob kidnapping, and the one call that put the whole job in perspective.

The Last Patrol — Monday on 12 News at 5.