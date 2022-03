After Superstorm Sandy slammed the Rhode Island coast in 2012, the feds stepped in and offered to help homeowners protect their properties from future flooding.

But, as Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor has learned — only a handful took them up on the offer.

So why the lack of interest, and what could the consequences be?

Don’t miss Losing Ground Tuesday on 12 News at 5.

More Target 12 Investigations »