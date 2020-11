It seems as if it’s been happening more and more over the past few years.

When bad weather rolls in, the power goes out.

“We worry every time a storm is coming,” one homeowner said.

Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau dug into the data and figured out if power outages are getting worse, and brings your concerns straight to National Grid.

Watch “In the Dark” Monday starting at 5 p.m. on WPRI 12.