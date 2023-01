A young mother and father were killed in a crash on a Rhode Island highway back in 2015.

Lisett Sical experienced what no parent ever wants to go through and later found out the driver in the other car was drunk and driving the wrong way.

Later that same year, technology was installed to try and prevent wrong-way drivers on Rhode Island highways.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White looks at the data to see if the detection systems are working tonight on 12 News at 5.