PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Rhode Island governors have issued 170 executive orders since March 2020, more than any other New England state, a Target 12 review has found.

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo issued 128 between March 2020 and March 2021, while Governor Dan McKee has signed 42 since he was sworn in on March 2, 2021, according to the office of the governor's website.