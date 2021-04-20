Small But Strong: Thursday at 5

On Air
Posted: / Updated:

Yard signs with big blue hearts on them have popped up all across the state amid the pandemic.

The signs, which have a big letter “B” on them, appear to be just signs of encouragement to those passing by.

But to one local family, these signs hold an extra special meaning.

In a heartwarming story of human spirit, several communities are showing their love to the family, who recently lost their 5-year-old son to cancer.

Watch Small But Strong Thursday on 12 News Now at 5.

More Small But Strong »

If you know a child who you think is Small but Strong, email Shannon Hegy at SHegy@wpri.com.
Follow Small But Strong on Twitter at @_SmallButStrong.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams