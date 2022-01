It’s the moment a routine traffic stop goes horribly wrong: drivers crashing into police cruisers.

And lately, it’s been happening more and more often.

Monday on 12 News starting at 5 – Target 12 Investigator Tim White goes to the state’s top cop to find out what’s behind the recent rise in these crashes and how police are ramping up enforcement of the “move over” law in an effort to reduce Roadside Risks.