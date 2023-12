‘Tis the season for wrapping paper, bags and boxes, but as you create holiday magic for your family — trash collectors are left sorting through the waste.

So, what should you do after the gifts are unwrapped? Throw the remnants in the trash, or recycle?

12 News anchor Kim Kalunian gets those answers and takes you inside a local recycling facility to show you what’s done with all that waste Thursday on 12 News at 5.