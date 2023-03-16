"Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy!" on myRITV

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” will be airing at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on myRITV (myNetworkTV) from March 16-17.

myRITV is Rhode Island’s TV station for the most popular network programs and original local shows including Executive Suite, Dan Yorke State of Mind and more!

Catch myRITV on channel 12.2 over the air, or on:

Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)

Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)

Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)

Full Channel 991

Charter 113

Over the Air Channel 12.2