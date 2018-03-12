Podcasts from WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV

On Air

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Some WPRI 12, FOX Providence, MyRITV, and WPRI.com shows are now available as podcasts!

newsmakers-podcast
Subscribe to Newsmakers Podcast: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | WPRI.com
Exec-suite-podcast
Subscribe to Executive Suite Podcast: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | WPRI.com
newsmakers-podcast
Subscribe to Double O.T. Podcast: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | WPRI.com
 
 

Audio versions of 12 News’ Newsmakers and Executive Suite and 12 Sports’ Double O.T. are now available to stream from iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or on WPRI.com and FoxProvidence.com. New episode podcasts will be available the same day the video versions of each respective show are posted to WPRI.com or FoxProvidence.com. Subscribe to these podcasts to get the latest episode delivered to your podcasts library or podcast app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/29/2020: Rep. Blake Filippi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour