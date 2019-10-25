Newsmakers 10/25/2019: RWU president; IGT deal

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half: Roger Williams University President Ioannis Miaoulis. After running the Boston Museum of Science for 15 years, Miaoulis came to Bristol to take the helm at RWU. He discusses the state of the university and higher education overall. On the second half State Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown, and State Sen. Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland, breakdown the state of the legislative hearings examining a proposed bill that would extend a state contract with gaming giant IGT.

