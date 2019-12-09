Governor, RI Broadcasters kick-off ‘It’s OK not to be OK’ campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo and First Gentleman Andy Moffit, along with the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association, have announced a new, unprecedented mental health awareness campaign called “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay”.

For the first time, members of the local news stations, including WPRI 12, ABC 6 and NBC 10, will work together to share stories of people all over the state who are not only dealing either mental health or substance abuse issues, but were able to find help through statewide programs.

On Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m., TV and radio stations across the state will air a commercial-free half-hour special simultaneously, then continue on PBS from 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The special event will be hosted by Capitol TV’s Margie O’Brien.

“Here in Rhode Island, we’re declaring loud and clear that it’s okay not to be okay,” said Governor Gina M. Raimondo. “I’m proud to be governor of a state where people come together to combat stigma and help our neighbors who may be struggling. I want to especially thank the Rhode Island Broadcasters for their partnership and support.”

Throughout the program, information will also be provided on resources on mental health awareness that are available to anyone in the state.

The broadcast special will showcase the various resources throughout the state.

“Rhode Islanders deserve the opportunity to realize the best possible mental health and well-being within a healthy community,” said BHDDH Director Rebecca Boss. “By saying ‘It’s OK not to be OK,’ we become more open and honest about mental illness and substance misuse and can start the journey to assist those in need to get help.”

Also throughout the special program, those with mental or behavioral health challenges will be encouraged visit BH Link, a behavioral health facility designed to provide immediate assistance to a person in crisis. This a professional team of registered nurses, counselors, psychiatrists, and peer specialists available to help those in need.

There is a 24/7 hotline, 401-414-LINK (401-414-4565), that will connect people to the appropriate care and resources in addition to a triage center, a 24/7 community-based walk-in/drop-off facility located on Waterman Ave. in East Providence.

Opioid Crisis