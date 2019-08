Cracking Rhode Island’s cold cases. With a renewed focus on unsolved murders and new technology—a local lab is busier than ever.

In this week’s Cold Case Cards, Eyewitness News reporter Steve Nielsen takes you inside the state’s DNA lab, showing you the science behind cracking decades-old cases and why there’s a need for more scientists.

Go Inside the Crime Lab this Friday only on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.