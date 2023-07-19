Some 12 Newscasts will be affected by the broadcasts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Later this week, the U.S. women’s soccer team will begin their quest for a third straight world title.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup starts Thursday, July 20. An expanded field of 32 teams from around the globe will be battling it out on the pitch in Australia and New Zealand.

Here is a full schedule of matches. (NOTE: The schedule has local times listed, which are 12 to 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and subject to change.)

Many of the matches will be broadcast on FOX Providence, which will affect any 12 Newscasts set to air at the same time. Some of those newscasts will be shown on The CW Providence.

Thursday, July 20 12 News This Morning from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on The CW Providence No 12 News at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 21 No 12 News at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 No 12 News This Morning from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.



Check back for more programming notes related to the Women’s World Cup.