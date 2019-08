EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) - This week on Newsmakers: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. Newly minted education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green took a major step earlier this week in taking over the beleaguered Providence schools. Mayor Elorza discusses what he'd like to see from the change and says there should be an end date on the state intervention. He also discusses city taxes, the closing of a Federal Hill nightclub and more.