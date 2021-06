In August 1978, a fun night out with friends in Narragansett turned deadly.

A 21-year-old Cranston woman was hit and killed while walking along Ocean Road, and the driver never stopped.

In this week’s Cold Case, 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian explains what Narragansett Police are now doing after she started asking questions.

Watch “Who Killed Susan Greenhalgh?” Friday on 12 News Now at 5.