In September 1975, a local mechanic witnessed a murder.

Then, a few days later, he became a victim himself.

Nearly half a century later, his sister still wonders who wanted her brother dead.

In this week’s Cold Case, 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian digs through records to try to piece together what happened.

