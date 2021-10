PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday, Oct. 16, is designated as National Move Over Day, so law enforcement and transportation officials got together Wednesday to review ways to keep Rhode Island's roads and highways safe.

They also stressed the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of obeying the "Slow Down, Move Over" law, which requires all vehicles approaching a construction site or emergency scene with flashing lights to reduce speed and shift lanes if possible.