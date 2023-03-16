It was March 1993 when Lori Lee Malloy was found dead in her East Providence apartment.

Decades later, a strange phone call now has her daughter questioning how she died.

“‘Hey do you know that story everybody told you about her having a heart attack? Well, that was a lie. She was murdered,'” her daughter recalls the caller saying.

Now, Lauren Malloy shares how she’s working to get answers, and why investigators have reopened her mother’s case.

Watch “What happened to Lori Lee Malloy?” Tuesday at 5 on 12 News.