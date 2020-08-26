Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Scott Jenschkke?

A Pawtucket man was shot and killed by a single bullet.

It was a day that his sister will never forget.

“No one deserves to die the way my brother did,” she said.

In this week’s Cold Case Cards, Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian reveals what information the detectives have and what they’re asking from the public.

“The smallest thing that they might think is nothing, could unlock this case completely,” Detective Sue Cormier said.

