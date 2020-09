This year, back to school is anything but back to routine.

That’s why 12 News is bringing you the most in-depth, up-to-date coverage to help you and your family prepare for an unprecedented school year.

From school surveys, to COVID-19 safety protocols both in the classroom and on the school bus, we’ll take a closer look at how the state is ensuring your child stays safe.

Watch “Back-to-School Week,” all next week on 12 News This Morning.