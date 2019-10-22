The secret FBI tapes that exposed the mob, a 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts October 29

Live Now
October 29, 1989: A secret recording captured inside a Massachusetts home changed organized crime forever.  Four members of the Patriarca crime family took the oath of secrecy to join the crime family. Little did they know that the FBI was secretly recording the whole thing. 

In this month’s 12 on 12 Digital Original, Target 12 Investigator Tim White goes in-depth on this incredible moment in mob history, 30 years to the day of the now infamous mob induction ceremony. An FBI agent assigned to the case speaks publicly for the first time, and we reveal what happened to the four men who swore a secret oath to the mob.

Don’t miss this 12 on 12 Digital Original: The Mafia Tapes debuting Tuesday, October 29 at 5 p.m. only on WPRI.com.

About 12 On 12

Eyewitness News is taking in-depth, investigative journalism to new heights. Once a month, 12 on 12 Digital Originals will go in-depth on a local high-interest topic. Twelve times a year exclusively on WPRI.com and our WPRI 12 News App – that’s 12 on 12.

