CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized Monday night.

The team says it has provided information to Cleveland police, who are investigating.

At some point overnight, someone broke into the stadium and drove a vehicle onto the grass playing surface.

The team says the act caused “some superficial damage.”

The Browns say the stadium’s grounds maintenance crew is repairing the field.