Tom Brady rookie football card fetches $2.25M at auction

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.

The card was signed by the GOAT himself. The price fetched through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by none other than Brady.

Another rookie card previously sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories earned him title of GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.