Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL

(WPRI) — Tom Brady officially announced Tuesday that his time in the National Football League has come to an end.

Brady posted on Twitter saying he has loved his NFL career, but wants to focus his time and energy on other things.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” Brady wrote. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

All eyes have been on the 44-year-old’s future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss last month.

The quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final two seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three League MVP awards.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” he wrote.

Brady went on to thank the Buccaneers organization, coaches, teammates and staff, but did not make any mention of the Patriots organization or their fans.

“To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you,” he said. “To all the bucs fans, thank you. I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here, but your support and embrace have enriched my life and that of my family. I have been honored to play for such a passionate and fun fan base.”

In his career, he totaled 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns, and 203 interceptions across 318 games.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.