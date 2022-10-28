(WPRI) — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they have divorced after 13 years of marriage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian supermodel confirmed their split on Instagram Friday morning.

In both of their posts, they wrote they are thankful for their time together and that the decision was made “amicably.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Brady wrote. “We will continue to work as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Bündchen echoed.

The news comes after rumors surfaced earlier this year that the couple was nearing a split.

Brady, 45, is currently playing in his third season with the Buccaneers. He retired last season but changed his mind 40 days later.

Bündchen told Elle Magazine last month that she had concerns about her husband returning to playing for the Buccaneers after his initial retirement in February. She said she wanted Brady to “be more present” in his family’s lives.

The couple asked that their privacy be respected during this time.

Brady’s full statement:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask or privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Bündche’s full statement:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized ur divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.”