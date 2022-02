TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady confirmed on Monday that he has not made a decision on his retirement.

Brady did so on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, speaking for the first time since rumors of his retirement began circulating over the weekend.

“I’m still going through the process,” Brady said. “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

Brady said he does not have a timeline on when he plans to have a decision made.