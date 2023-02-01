TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — Tom Brady has once again announced his retirement from the National Football League.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he said in a video posted on social media.

On Feb 1, 2022, Brady said he was retiring from the league to focus his time and energy on other things, but returned 40 days later saying there was “unfinished business.“

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady continued.

The 45-year-old quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final three seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls.

In his career, Brady has totaled 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns, and 212 interceptions across 335 games.

