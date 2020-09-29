CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities

NFL

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen instructs his players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

The league said Tuesday that both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union, including their infectious disease experts, on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments.

The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday, and the NFL says all decisions will be made with health and safety the primary consideration.

The Titans first announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen after a test result Saturday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.

