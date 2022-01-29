Report: Tom Brady is retiring from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WPRI) — Tom Brady’s time in the National Football League has come to a close, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter and ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington tweeted they were told by multiple sources that Brady is retiring.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.

All eyes have been on the quarterback’s future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss last weekend.

“I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve been giving me what I need for the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go” podcast.

Brady continued to say the team doesn’t deserve any less than his best and that if he couldn’t fully commit to football, or play at a championship level, it would be time to step aside.

Previously, Brady had said that he wanted to play through 45. At age 44, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43).

