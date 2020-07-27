Report: NFL players who contract COVID-19 at ‘high-risk’ events to face discipline

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — NFL players who contract COVID-19 through “high-risk” activities away from team facilities are subject to facing team discipline and may be at risk of losing their pay, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

According to Graziano, ESPN obtained a memo sent by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to agents over the weekend outlining several rules regarding player contracts, opt-out provisions and the contractual consequences of a canceled season.

Players were told weeks ago they could face discipline, including fines, if they contract coronavirus through “reckless activity” away from the facility. This weekend’s memo, according to Graziano, reinforces that rule and allow a team to challenge the status of a COVID-19 diagnosis as a footbal injury.

If this were to happen, the team could place the player on the non-football injury list, allowing the team the option to not pay them.

Graziano states that players are required to test negative twice before they will be allowed to enter the team facility at the start of training camp.

Any player who is diagnosed with COVID-19 after two negative tests will have their condition diagnosed as a football injury, according to the NFL/NLFPA agreement. The team then will be able to place that player on a COVID-19-specific injured reserve list — where they will be allowed to return after meeting certain criteria.

The memo also states: “Clubs/NFL can challenge designation as a football-related injury if it can prove that the player contracted COVID-19 through engaging in high-risk conduct below. (This issue remains open.)”

Per the memo, the NFL defines high-risk activities as attending:

An indoor nightclub with more than 15 people

An indoor bar with more than 15 people, other than to pick up food

An indoor house party with more than 15 people

An indoor music concert/entertainment event with more than 15 people

A professional sporting event, other than applicable NFL games or events, with more than 15 people

An indoor religious service attended by more than 25% of a venue’s capacity

The news comes on the heels of the first day of training camp which is set to kick off on Monday.