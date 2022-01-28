Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

In this photo provided by Saco River Auction LLC, a 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card showing football quarterback Tom Brady rests inside a transparent case, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Gorham, Maine. Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the card will fetch six figures when it’s auctioned on Jan. 31. (Troy Thibodeau/Saco River Auction LLC via AP)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — One of just 20 special football cards featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl is coming up for auction.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection.

Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it’s auctioned on Jan. 31.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady.

A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.