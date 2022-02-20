(WPRI) – Rhode Island native Liam Coen could be the Los Angeles Rams’ next offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Coen, one of the best football players to ever come out of the Ocean State, currently holds that same position at the University of Kentucky.

There is some familiarity between Coen and the Super Bowl Champions. He was on Sean McVay’s staff from 2018 to 2020 as an assistant wide receivers coach, followed by assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a developing story.