(WPRI) – With two open spots on the 90-man roster, Bill Belichick decided to use one of them on a local star from the Ocean State.

Former URI receiver Ed Lee, who spent rookie minicamp with the organization in May, signed with the team on Monday to compete for a roster spot on the team he grew up rooting for.

A Patriots fan since he was young, Lee positioned himself well after a final season in Kingston that saw him rack up 56 catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns.