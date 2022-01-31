Patriots OC Josh McDaniels named new Raiders head coach

LAS VEGAS (WPRI) — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was officially introduced as the Las Vegas Raiders new head coach on Monday.

Reports of McDaniels being hired by the Raiders began over the weekend.

This marks McDaniels’ second stint as an NFL head coach. He had an 11-17 record as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. McDaniels spent 18 seasons total with the New England Patriots between his two stints before and after his time in Denver.

The 45-year-old is known to be one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. He joins Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. Ziegler was hired as the Raiders general manager over the weekend.