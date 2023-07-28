FOXBORO (WPRI) – The Patriots linebacker position is one that is often overlooked, yet they have good quality players that could pose a threat to upcoming opponents this season.

The obvious guy to look out for is Matthew Judon. Though Judon is labeled as a linebacker on the roster, he is versatile and will oftentimes play edge rusher as well. Judon signed a four-year contract with the Patriots in 2021 after coming off two Pro Bowl appearances with the Ravens. The $56 million dollar signing has proved to be money well spent as Judon has had a successful run with the Patriots. Last season, Judon led the Pats with a career-high 15.5 sacks, three more than he had the year prior. His production has made him a fan favorite in addition to his pregame ritual of playing catch with fans at Gillette Stadium.

Another linebacker to watch is Josh Uche. Uche was the 60th pick in the 2020 draft and finally showed out last season when he posted a career-high 11.5 sacks.

Though Judon and Uche are the two primary players in this position, Anfernee Jennings is another to keep in mind. Jennings really hasn’t gotten the chance to prove how great of a player he has the potential to be. We saw his impressive start back in 2020 when he had a total of 20 tackles out of the 14 games he played. Yet, Jennings’ chance for improvement never came as the following year he was placed on injury reserve for all of the 2021 season. Jennings had a small resurgence last season as he appeared in 16 games. In those, he had 15 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Now, if he can stay healthy, he has a chance to prove to himself and the team that he can be in contention with the better linebackers on the team. If he can prove to be a good pass rusher, he has a chance to move up on the depth chart and play a more significant role on the Pats’ defense.

The last linebacker to pay close attention to is Ronnie Perkins. Perkins is another very multifaceted player as he is very talented at disrupting the run defense and has the speed to be a stellar pass-rusher. His size gives him the stature to be a good outside linebacker as he stands at 6’3” and 253 pounds. Though he wasn’t deemed as athletic as others when entering the league, his time spent on injury reserve and as a red shirt have given him a lot of time on the practice field to help develop in that area. Given the year to improve, he could carve out a role playing a bit more outside, potentially giving him a more consistent role on the field this year. Yet, he’ll have to prove himself during training camp to find his name on the starting lineup come Fall.

In general, the team should feel confident at the linebacker position. It’s a group that has a lot of potential, improve from last season, and shine in the 2023.