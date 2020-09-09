Now that NFL supports Colin Kaepernick’s fight, what’s next?

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. NFL owners have approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national […]

(AP) — Four years later, the NFL admitted it was wrong and said it now supports Colin Kaepernick in his fight against racial injustice, encouraging players to take a stand or a knee for the cause.

The league’s 101st season kicks off Thursday night when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one side, “End Racism” on the other.

As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.