NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations

1. The departure of Seth Magaziner from the Democratic gubernatorial primary leaves Dan McKee, Helena Foulkes and Nellie Gorbea as the three candidates on track to raise significant money. At first glance, they appeared fairly evenly matched in Monday's quarterly filings: the McKee and Foulkes campaigns' cash stockpiles were separated by just $13,000 as of Dec. 31, with Gorbea another $61,000 behind Foulkes. The difference is in the speed that Foulkes caught up with the other two -- she raised about $971,000 in three months, more than McKee (or Gorbea) raised over the entire calendar year. If she keeps up anything like that pace in 2022, and the other two don't turbocharge their own fundraising, Foulkes is going to have a major financial advantage down the stretch. That, of course, in no way guarantees she'll win -- as the short-lived Michael Bloomberg presidential campaign demonstrated, even unlimited resources won't make a difference if voters aren't buying what you're selling. But having that kind of money will give her team the opportunity to go on offense and get her message across. For McKee, fundraising has never been an ace in the hole, but he has his own advantages. Witness last weekend, when he was a ubiquitous presence on TV leading Rhode Island's storm response. It was a reminder of why his team doesn't see an urgent need to do a formal campaign kickoff -- the incumbent can draw attention without being a candidate and in doing so, he hopes, make a good impression on voters. Gorbea faces the underdog's challenge: with less visibility than McKee and less money than Foulkes, her team has to make every dollar count while looking for non-financial advantages.

2. The other two Democratic gubernatorial candidates -- Matt Brown and Luis Daniel Muñoz -- aren't in the same financial league as the top three, sitting on $38,000 and $3,000, respectively. The Brown campaign announced its fundraising numbers by combining them with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Cynthia Mendes, and together they have about $91,000. One interesting side note about the Brown-Mendes ticket is the way they're splitting expenses, even though Rhode Island has no formal legal mechanism for candidates to run as a joint ticket. Brown's filing showed transfers of almost $25,000 from Mendes' account to cover her half of their joint costs; a spokesperson says the campaign consulted with Brown's longtime election lawyers at Trister Ross Schadler & Gold to make sure the process was OK. Here's how Common Cause's John Marion views it: "Because the joint ticket is a new phenomenon in Rhode Island politics it raises all sorts of challenges. The biggest may be that the law hasn't caught up with the political reality of a McKee-Matos or a Brown-Mendes ticket. In the case of campaign finance law, how do two candidates split expenses when they can't form a joint fundraising committee? This week we saw Matt Brown and Cynthia Mendes split expenses the way two people split a dinner check when only one remembered to bring a credit card. Brown paid for most of the expenses incurred by the ticket (more than $24,000), and Mendes reimbursed him for her half of the cost. It will be up to the Board of Elections to decide if that passes muster, but it shows that we need to take a hard look at whether our laws are capable of keeping up with our politics."