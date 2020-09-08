NFL on CBS preparing for unique season

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The 2020 NFL season will be unlike any other we’ve experienced. Each organization has made significant modifications to their workplaces to ensure coaches, players, and team staff remain safe and healthy. But just like the teams, the broadcasters must alter their normal preparation and production meetings leading up to each game. On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL on CBS crew held a press conference to talk about the big topics heading into the year with their A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson set to begin at Gillette Stadium for Dolphins and Patriots.