Patriots trade up in 2nd round, select Barmore from Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore holds a football as he appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots traded up eight spots in the second round to select former Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th pick of the NFL draft.

The Patriots swapped their second-round pick and two fourth rounders to Cincinnati for the shot to grab Barmore.

Barmore played two seasons for the national champion Crimson Tide before declaring for the NFL draft and forgoing his final two college seasons.

New England is looking to build its defense as it attempts to retool following a disappointing season.

Barmore is the second Alabama product the Patriots have selected in the draft. In the first round, they picked former quarterback Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones.

Jones congratulated his longtime teammate on Twitter soon after he was drafted.